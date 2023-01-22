Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM remained flat at $11.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.