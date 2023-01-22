AppLovin (NYSE:APP) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Head-To-Head Contrast

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AppLovin has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 6 9 0 2.50 Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppLovin and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 212.00%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $3.62, indicating a potential upside of 132.19%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -2.82% 5.09% 1.68% Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Blend Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 1.46 $35.45 million ($0.23) -47.56 Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.50 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.48

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

