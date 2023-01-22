Aragon 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.99 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $131.59 million and $12.99 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00013338 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00419211 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.53 or 0.29421080 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00650093 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
