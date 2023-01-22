Aragon Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $130.52 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00013191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00415302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.24 or 0.29261719 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00642150 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

