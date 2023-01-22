Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.5 %

ACGL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.