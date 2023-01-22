Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($4.88) target price on the stock.

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

LON:AT opened at GBX 318 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,533.33. Ashtead Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.70 ($4.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 312.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Technology

In other news, insider Tony Durrant purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £31,700 ($38,682.12).

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.