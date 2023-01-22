ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target Raised to €378.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($369.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.17.

ASM International Stock Up 1.9 %

ASM International stock opened at $330.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.65. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.37.

About ASM International

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

