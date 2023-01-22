ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.13. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $721.20. The company has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($521.74) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

