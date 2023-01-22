AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to GBX 126 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a c rating to an a rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

