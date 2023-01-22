Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $13,282,369.23 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $185.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.