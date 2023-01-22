Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($62.39) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($75.16).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

