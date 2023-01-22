Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.17 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $184.85 million and $3.17 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.25 or 0.01354187 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006693 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 775.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00030427 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.11 or 0.01715832 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,099,287.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.