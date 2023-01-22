Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 115.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

