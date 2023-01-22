Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $55.47 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00013035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.47 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,858,114 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

