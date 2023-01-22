Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 0.5 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.