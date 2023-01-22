Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 0.5 %
Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.97.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
