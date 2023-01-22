Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

