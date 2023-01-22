Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,085. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.94%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,877. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $681,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,428 shares of company stock valued at $99,895. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. State Street Corp increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

