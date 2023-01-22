BarnBridge Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.66 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00022625 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a market cap of $40.66 million and $114.35 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,910,262 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

