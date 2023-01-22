Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $168.86 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $168.86 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.70 or 0.07230079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00079190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025397 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

