BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMRN. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 263.69 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $4,706,718. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

