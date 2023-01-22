BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMRN. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 263.69 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $4,706,718. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
