Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 37,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

