Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) versus Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Critical Contrast

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 20.67% N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 24.28% 11.65% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.40 $13.62 million $4.36 6.82 Citizens Community Bancorp $79.86 million 1.61 $21.27 million $1.82 6.75

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackhawk Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

