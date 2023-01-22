BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,669.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

