BMO Capital Markets Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$7.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTG. M Partners restated a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.87.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in B2Gold by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 916,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.