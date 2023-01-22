BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 158,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

