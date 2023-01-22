Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. 861,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,094. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

