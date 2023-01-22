Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 511,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,748. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $249.05 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,467,760 shares in the company, valued at $30,564,778.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 255,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,941. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Brightcove by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

