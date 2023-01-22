Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

FDMO stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

