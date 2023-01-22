Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.1% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

