BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 2,047,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTGOF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.81) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.60 on Friday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.