Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

