Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.7 days.

Canfor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Canfor stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 6,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Canfor has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Get Canfor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.