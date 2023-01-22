Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Canfor has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFPZF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

