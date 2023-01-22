Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 111,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,079. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

