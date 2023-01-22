Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRDL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,950. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

