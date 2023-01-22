Casper Price Hits $0.0348 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $371.40 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,447,376,486 coins and its circulating supply is 10,683,956,089 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,446,021,082 with 10,682,691,076 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03609677 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,177,182.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

