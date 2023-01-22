CDbio Price Hits $3.93 on Top Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $35,184.64 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00017309 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

