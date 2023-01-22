Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ceapro Trading Down 7.3 %

OTCMKTS CRPOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

