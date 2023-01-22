CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) and CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Head to Head Review

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CECO Environmental and CDTi Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than CDTi Advanced Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.51 $1.43 million $0.20 71.40 CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.14 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares CECO Environmental and CDTi Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than CDTi Advanced Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and CDTi Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats CDTi Advanced Materials on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

