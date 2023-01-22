Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Hits $101.79 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and $8.35 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00419755 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.41 or 0.29463686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00647151 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

