Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $103.74 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $103.74 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

