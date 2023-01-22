Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 1,087,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPWHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,250 ($15.25) to GBX 950 ($11.59) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.