CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CF. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.92.

NYSE CF opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

