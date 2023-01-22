ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,874 shares of company stock worth $9,236,553. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter worth $53,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

