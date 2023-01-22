Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chegg Trading Down 0.1 %

CHGG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 2,776,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

