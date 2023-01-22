Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $675,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,084 shares of company stock worth $1,886,452 in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,369. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

