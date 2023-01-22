Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $916.27 million and approximately $126.42 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

