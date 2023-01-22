China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,688,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,942,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

China Vanke stock remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

