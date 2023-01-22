China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,688,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,942,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
China Vanke stock remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.
China Vanke Company Profile
