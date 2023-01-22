Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

LDSVF stock opened at $10,825.00 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $9,050.00 and a 12-month high of $12,624.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10,385.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10,275.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

