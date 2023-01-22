CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CXF stock opened at C$9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.54. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of C$9.24 and a one year high of C$10.26.

